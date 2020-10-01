Playlist Roderich Fabian
01. Oktober
Donnerstag, 01. Oktober 2020
Sufjan Stevens
Silent Night
Album: Songs for Christmas, Vol.1
Fantastic Negrito
Chocolate Samourai
Album: Have you lost your Mind yet?
Sufjan Stevens
Gilgamesh
Album: The Ascension
Yumbo
The Devil Song
Album: Minna Miteru (Compilation)
Blitzen Trapper
Hazy Morning
Album: Holy Smokes Future Jokes
Adrianne Lenker
Anything
Single
Joan Jett
Jeepster
Album: Angelheaded Hipster – The Songs of T.Rex & Marc Bolan
James Dean Bradfield
Recuerda
Album: Even in Exile