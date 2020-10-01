Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 01.10.2020

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

01 Oktober

Donnerstag, 01. Oktober 2020

Sufjan Stevens
Silent Night
Album: Songs for Christmas, Vol.1

Fantastic Negrito
Chocolate Samourai
Album: Have you lost your Mind yet?

Sufjan Stevens
Gilgamesh
Album: The Ascension

Yumbo
The Devil Song
Album: Minna Miteru (Compilation)

Blitzen Trapper
Hazy Morning
Album: Holy Smokes Future Jokes

Adrianne Lenker
Anything
Single

Joan Jett
Jeepster
Album: Angelheaded Hipster – The Songs of T.Rex & Marc Bolan

James Dean Bradfield
Recuerda
Album: Even in Exile


