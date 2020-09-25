Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 25.09.2020

25 September

Freitag, 25. September 2020

Prince
Sign O´The Times (2020 Remaster)
Album: Sign O´The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Public Enemy
Fight The Power Remix (2020 Instrumental)
Album: Fight The Power Maxi

Sufjan Stevens
Video Game
Album: Acension

Schlammpeiziger
Wohlwegewerk
Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer

Idles
Danke
Album: Ultra Mono

Pubilic Enemy
State Of The Union (STFU) ft DJ Premier
Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Pubilic Enemy
Public Enemy Number Won ft Mike D, Ad-Rock & Run
Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Marie Davidson
Renegade Breakdown
Album: Renegade Breakdown

WebWeb
Agowu (Jan Doe Beat II Edit)
Album: Interpretations Of Web Web

Michael Kiwanuka
You Ain´t The Problem (Live @Mercury Awards 24.9.20 BBC)
Album: Kiwanuka

Sault
Little Boy
Album: Untitled (Rise) (Album Der Woche)

Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir
Like a Ship
Album: Like a Ship... (Without a Sail)

Beverly Glenn-Copeland
In The Image
Album: Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Action Bronson
Mongolia fr Hologram, Meyhem L
Album: Only For Dolphins

Sylvan Esso
Train
Album: Free Love

Sylvan Esso
Frequency
Album: Free Love

Fleet Foxes
Maestranza
Album: Shore

X-Ray Spex
Oh Bondage Up Yours
Album: V.A. Make More Noise! Women in Independent Musik UK 1977-1987

Dave Kusworth
For All The Perfect People
Album: The World of Dave Kusworth

Thom Yorke
Not The News
Album: Anima

Blitzen Trapper
Don´t Let Me Run
Album: Holy Smokes Future Jokes


