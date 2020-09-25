Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 25. September 2020

Prince

Sign O´The Times (2020 Remaster)

Album: Sign O´The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Public Enemy

Fight The Power Remix (2020 Instrumental)

Album: Fight The Power Maxi

Sufjan Stevens

Video Game

Album: Acension

Schlammpeiziger

Wohlwegewerk

Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer

Idles

Danke

Album: Ultra Mono

Pubilic Enemy

Fight The Power Remix (2020 Instrumental)

Album: Fight The Power Maxi

Pubilic Enemy

State Of The Union (STFU) ft DJ Premier

Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Pubilic Enemy

Fight The Power Remix (2020 Instrumental)

Album: Fight The Power Maxi

Pubilic Enemy

Public Enemy Number Won ft Mike D, Ad-Rock & Run

Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Schlammpeitziger

Wohlwegewerk

Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer

Marie Davidson

Renegade Breakdown

Album: Renegade Breakdown

WebWeb

Agowu (Jan Doe Beat II Edit)

Album: Interpretations Of Web Web

Michael Kiwanuka

You Ain´t The Problem (Live @Mercury Awards 24.9.20 BBC)

Album: Kiwanuka

Sault

Little Boy

Album: Untitled (Rise) (Album Der Woche)

Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir

Like a Ship

Album: Like a Ship... (Without a Sail)

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

In The Image

Album: Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Action Bronson

Mongolia fr Hologram, Meyhem L

Album: Only For Dolphins

Sylvan Esso

Train

Album: Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Frequency

Album: Free Love

Fleet Foxes

Maestranza

Album: Shore

X-Ray Spex

Oh Bondage Up Yours

Album: V.A. Make More Noise! Women in Independent Musik UK 1977-1987

Dave Kusworth

For All The Perfect People

Album: The World of Dave Kusworth

Thom Yorke

Not The News

Album: Anima

Blitzen Trapper

Don´t Let Me Run

Album: Holy Smokes Future Jokes