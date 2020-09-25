Playlist Ralf Summer
25. September
Freitag, 25. September 2020
Prince
Sign O´The Times (2020 Remaster)
Album: Sign O´The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Public Enemy
Fight The Power Remix (2020 Instrumental)
Album: Fight The Power Maxi
Sufjan Stevens
Video Game
Album: Acension
Schlammpeiziger
Wohlwegewerk
Album: Ein Weltloch in der Echokammer
Idles
Danke
Album: Ultra Mono
Marie Davidson
Renegade Breakdown
Album: Renegade Breakdown
WebWeb
Agowu (Jan Doe Beat II Edit)
Album: Interpretations Of Web Web
Michael Kiwanuka
You Ain´t The Problem (Live @Mercury Awards 24.9.20 BBC)
Album: Kiwanuka
Sault
Little Boy
Album: Untitled (Rise) (Album Der Woche)
Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir
Like a Ship
Album: Like a Ship... (Without a Sail)
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
In The Image
Album: Transmissions: The Music Of Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Action Bronson
Mongolia fr Hologram, Meyhem L
Album: Only For Dolphins
Sylvan Esso
Train
Album: Free Love
Sylvan Esso
Frequency
Album: Free Love
Fleet Foxes
Maestranza
Album: Shore
X-Ray Spex
Oh Bondage Up Yours
Album: V.A. Make More Noise! Women in Independent Musik UK 1977-1987
Dave Kusworth
For All The Perfect People
Album: The World of Dave Kusworth
Thom Yorke
Not The News
Album: Anima
Blitzen Trapper
Don´t Let Me Run
Album: Holy Smokes Future Jokes