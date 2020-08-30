Playlist Angie Portmann
30. August
Sonntag, 30. August 2020
All diese Gewalt!
Illusionen
Album: Kein Punkt wird mehr fixiert
DJ Koze
Pick up
Album: Knock Knock
Der Nino aus Wien
Deine Boheme
Album: Wach
Recondite
Cure
Album: Dwell
Efdemin
At the Stranger’s house
Album: New Atlantis
Fehler Kuti
Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me
Karies
Abwärts
Album: Seid umschlungen Millionen
Die Goldenen Zitronen
Raus aus der Klasse, zurück in die Klasse
Album: Lenin
Ebow
K4L
Album: K4L
Tenesha the Wordsmith
Why white folks can’t call me nigga
Album: Peacocks & other savage beasts
Tocotronic
Solidarität
Album: Das rote Album
Pantha du prince
Bohemian Forest
Album: Black noise
Kreidler
Celeration
Album: Flood