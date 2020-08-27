Playlist Klaus Walter

Donnerstag, 27. August 2020

Sun Ra and His Arkestra

Make another mistake

Album: To those of earth and other worlds

A Tribe Called Knarf

Die Nacht (Eine Maschine mit Fehlern)

Album: Es ist die Wahrheit obwohl es nie passierte

Knarf Rellöm

Kaufen vor dem Saufhaus

Album: Move your ass and your mind will follow

Whirlpool Productions

From Disco To Disco

Album: Dense Music

ESG

UFO

Album: ESG

Pole

Überfahrt

Album: Pole 3

Fehler Kuti

IL

Album: Schland is the place for me

Prince

If I Was Your Girlfriend

Album: If I Was Your Girlfriend

