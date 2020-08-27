Playlist Klaus Walter
27. August
Donnerstag, 27. August 2020
Sun Ra and His Arkestra
Make another mistake
Album: To those of earth and other worlds
A Tribe Called Knarf
Die Nacht (Eine Maschine mit Fehlern)
Album: Es ist die Wahrheit obwohl es nie passierte
Knarf Rellöm
Kaufen vor dem Saufhaus
Album: Move your ass and your mind will follow
Whirlpool Productions
From Disco To Disco
Album: Dense Music
ESG
UFO
Album: ESG
Pole
Überfahrt
Album: Pole 3
Fehler Kuti
IL
Album: Schland is the place for me
Prince
If I Was Your Girlfriend
Album: If I Was Your Girlfriend