Mittwoch, 26. August 2020

Glass Animals

Your Love

Album: Dreamland

Liela Moss

Suako

Album: Who the Power

Erasure

Hey now (I think I got a Feeling)

Album: The Neon

Bright Eyes

Calais to Dover

Album: Down in the Weeds, where the world once was

Bebel Gilberto

Na Cara

Album: Agora

Sarah Walk

The Key

Album: Another me

Burna Boy

Alarm Clock

Album: Twice as tall

Angel Olsen

Chance (Forever Love)

Album: Whole new Mess