Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 21. August 2020

Tocotronic

Sag Alles Ab

Album: Sag Alles Ab (The Best Of 1994-2020)

Paul Blackford

Neon Shares

Album: Betamax

Girl Friday

Earthquake

Album: Androgynous Mary

Paul Blackford

Neon Shares

Album: Betamax

Nas

Ultra Black ft Hit Boy

Album: King´s Disease

Bright Eyes

First Day Of My Life

Album: I´m Wide, It´s Morning

Bright Eyes

Pan and Broom

Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Cut Copy

Stop, Horizon

Album: Freeze, Melt

Paul Blackford

Neon Shares

Album: Betamax

Marlowe

Can´t Have Me Nothing

Album: Marlowe 2

MadMadMad

Gwarn

Album: Madmadmad

Just Kiddin

Time Alone

Album: Time Alone

Ben Gibbard

Such Great Heights (The Postal Service Youtube unplugged 2020)

Album: Give Up

Bufiman

Sara Sara

Album: Albumsi

Antilopen Gang

Warum Sollte Ich

Album: Adrenochrom

The Notwist

Avalanche

Album: Ship EP

Oscar Jerome

Joy Is You

Album: Breathe Deep (Album Der Woche)

Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian

Is This Love feat Stofferl Well

Album: Bob

Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian

Jamming feat Marja Burchard

Album: Bob

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell

Heying Dub

Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell

Secret Service Dub

Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Paris Green ft Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell

Oh Yes (Radio Edit)

Album: Oh Yes (Maxi)

Shrimpnose

So Long For Now

Album: A Ghost From A Memory

Bebel Gilberto

Tao Bom

Album: Agora