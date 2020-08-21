Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 21.08.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 August

Freitag, 21. August 2020

Tocotronic
Sag Alles Ab
Album: Sag Alles Ab (The Best Of 1994-2020)

Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax

Girl Friday
Earthquake
Album: Androgynous Mary

Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax

Nas
Ultra Black ft Hit Boy
Album: King´s Disease

Bright Eyes
First Day Of My Life
Album: I´m Wide, It´s Morning

Bright Eyes
Pan and Broom
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Cut Copy
Stop, Horizon
Album: Freeze, Melt

Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax

Marlowe
Can´t Have Me Nothing
Album: Marlowe 2

MadMadMad
Gwarn
Album: Madmadmad

Just Kiddin
Time Alone
Album: Time Alone

Ben Gibbard
Such Great Heights (The Postal Service Youtube unplugged 2020)
Album: Give Up

Bufiman
Sara Sara
Album: Albumsi

Antilopen Gang
Warum Sollte Ich
Album: Adrenochrom

The Notwist
Avalanche
Album: Ship EP

Oscar Jerome
Joy Is You
Album: Breathe Deep (Album Der Woche)

Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian
Is This Love feat Stofferl Well
Album: Bob

Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian
Jamming feat Marja Burchard
Album: Bob

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell
Heying Dub
Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Gaudi & Dennis Bovell
Secret Service Dub
Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)

Paris Green ft Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell
Oh Yes (Radio Edit)
Album: Oh Yes (Maxi)

Shrimpnose
So Long For Now
Album: A Ghost From A Memory

Bebel Gilberto
Tao Bom
Album: Agora


0