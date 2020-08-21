Playlist Ralf Summer
21. August
Freitag, 21. August 2020
Tocotronic
Sag Alles Ab
Album: Sag Alles Ab (The Best Of 1994-2020)
Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax
Girl Friday
Earthquake
Album: Androgynous Mary
Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax
Nas
Ultra Black ft Hit Boy
Album: King´s Disease
Bright Eyes
First Day Of My Life
Album: I´m Wide, It´s Morning
Bright Eyes
Pan and Broom
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
Cut Copy
Stop, Horizon
Album: Freeze, Melt
Paul Blackford
Neon Shares
Album: Betamax
Marlowe
Can´t Have Me Nothing
Album: Marlowe 2
MadMadMad
Gwarn
Album: Madmadmad
Just Kiddin
Time Alone
Album: Time Alone
Ben Gibbard
Such Great Heights (The Postal Service Youtube unplugged 2020)
Album: Give Up
Bufiman
Sara Sara
Album: Albumsi
Antilopen Gang
Warum Sollte Ich
Album: Adrenochrom
The Notwist
Avalanche
Album: Ship EP
Oscar Jerome
Joy Is You
Album: Breathe Deep (Album Der Woche)
Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian
Is This Love feat Stofferl Well
Album: Bob
Kapelle So&So & Cpt Yossarian
Jamming feat Marja Burchard
Album: Bob
Gaudi & Dennis Bovell
Heying Dub
Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)
Gaudi & Dennis Bovell
Secret Service Dub
Album: 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter)
Paris Green ft Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell
Oh Yes (Radio Edit)
Album: Oh Yes (Maxi)
Shrimpnose
So Long For Now
Album: A Ghost From A Memory
Bebel Gilberto
Tao Bom
Album: Agora