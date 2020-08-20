Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 20.08.2020

20 August

Donnerstag, 20. August 2020

Simon & Garfunkel
The Boxer
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Baby Driver
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Bye bye Love
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
The only livin’  Boy in New York
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Why don’t you write me
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Cecilia
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Los Incas
El Condor Pasa
Album: Los Incas

Simon & Garfunkel
El Condor Pasa (If I could)
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Marsha Hunt
Keep the Customer satisfied
Single

Simon & Garfunkel
Keep the Customer satisfied
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
So long, Frank Lloyd Wright
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Song for the Asking
Album: Bridge over troubled Water

Simon & Garfunkel
Bridge over troubled Water
Album: Bridge over troubled Water


1