Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 13. August 2020

Gary Clark Jr.

Come together

Single

Shirley Bassey

Something

Album: Something

Mike Westbrook Band

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Album: Off Abbey Road

Florence + The Machine

Oh Darling

Album: Lungs (10th Anniversary Edition)

Kermit

Octopus’s Garden

Album: The Sesame Street Book & Record

Alvin Lee

I want you (She’s so heavy)

Album: Keep on Rockin

Richie Havens

Here comes the Sun

Single

Elliott Smith

Because

Album: Figure 8

Sarah Vaughan

You never give me your Money

Album: Songs of the Beatles

Fleetwood Mac

Albatross

Single

The Beatles

Sun King

Album: Abbey Road

Cornershop

Mean Mr. Mustard / Polythene Pam

Album: Something makes you feel like EP

Youngbloods

She came in through the Bathroom Window

Album: High on a Ridge Top

Dua Lipa

Golden Slumbers

Album: Live Acoustic EP

Himesh Patel

Carry that Weight

Album: Yesterday (Soundtrack)

k.d. Lang

Golden Slumbers/ The End

Album: Happy Feet (Music from the Motion Picture)