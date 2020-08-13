Playlist Roderich Fabian
13. August
Donnerstag, 13. August 2020
Gary Clark Jr.
Come together
Single
Shirley Bassey
Something
Album: Something
Mike Westbrook Band
Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
Album: Off Abbey Road
Florence + The Machine
Oh Darling
Album: Lungs (10th Anniversary Edition)
Kermit
Octopus’s Garden
Album: The Sesame Street Book & Record
Alvin Lee
I want you (She’s so heavy)
Album: Keep on Rockin
Richie Havens
Here comes the Sun
Single
Elliott Smith
Because
Album: Figure 8
Sarah Vaughan
You never give me your Money
Album: Songs of the Beatles
Fleetwood Mac
Albatross
Single
The Beatles
Sun King
Album: Abbey Road
Cornershop
Mean Mr. Mustard / Polythene Pam
Album: Something makes you feel like EP
Youngbloods
She came in through the Bathroom Window
Album: High on a Ridge Top
Dua Lipa
Golden Slumbers
Album: Live Acoustic EP
Himesh Patel
Carry that Weight
Album: Yesterday (Soundtrack)
k.d. Lang
Golden Slumbers/ The End
Album: Happy Feet (Music from the Motion Picture)