Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.08.2020

13 August

Donnerstag, 13. August 2020

Gary Clark Jr.
Come together
Single

Shirley Bassey
Something
Album: Something

Mike Westbrook Band
Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
Album: Off Abbey Road

Florence + The Machine
Oh Darling
Album: Lungs (10th Anniversary Edition)

Kermit
Octopus’s Garden
Album: The Sesame Street Book & Record

Alvin Lee
I want you (She’s so heavy)
Album: Keep on Rockin

Richie Havens
Here comes the Sun
Single

Elliott Smith
Because
Album: Figure 8

Sarah Vaughan
You never give me your Money
Album: Songs of the Beatles

Fleetwood Mac
Albatross
Single

The Beatles
Sun King
Album: Abbey Road

Cornershop
Mean Mr. Mustard / Polythene Pam
Album: Something makes you feel like EP

Youngbloods
She came in through the Bathroom Window
Album: High on a Ridge Top

Dua Lipa
Golden Slumbers
Album: Live Acoustic EP

Himesh Patel
Carry that Weight
Album: Yesterday (Soundtrack)

k.d. Lang
Golden Slumbers/ The End
Album: Happy Feet (Music from the Motion Picture)


