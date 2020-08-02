Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 02.08.2020

02 August

Sonntag, 02. August 2020

Alien Ensemble
Loop D
Alien Ensemble 2

Grandbrothers
Bloodflow

Oddhoody
The Deep 1
Balance Music

Daniel Hart
The Treasure Yours
Music from S-Town

Bonobo
Second sun

Fatima Al Qadiri
Hainan Island
Asiatisch

fLako
Twelve O'Clock Shadow
Natureboy

Merrin Karras
Void
Balance 029 (Un-Mixed-Version)

Trentemøller
November
Fixion

Gustavo Santaolalla
Unstable
The Last Of Us, Vol 2 (Video Game Soundtrack)

Ricardo Donoso
The Bow and the Lyre
Assimilating The Shadow

Ulrich Bassenge
Massive 1074 024 Off-Kilter
Neutral Motion 2


1