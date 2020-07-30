Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 30.07.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

30 Juli

Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020

The Rolling Stones: Midnight Rambler
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Live with me
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: You can’t always get what you want
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Let it bleed
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

Robert Johnson: Love in Vain
Album: The Complete Recordings
Columbia

The Rolling Stones: Love in Vain
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Country Honk
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Honky Tonk Women
Album: Forty Licks
Virgin

The Rolling Stones: You got the Silver
Album: Let it bleed
Decca

The Rolling Stones: Monkey Man
Album: Let it bleed
Decca


