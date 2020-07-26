Playlist Matthias Hacker
26. Juli
Sonntag, 26. Juli 2020
Holly Herndon: Chorus (live @ Kammerspiele München)
Album: Platform
4AD
Call Super: I Look In A Tinfoil Mirror
Album: Arpo
Houndstooth
Tomáš Dvořák: The Clockwise Operetta
Album: Machinarium Soundtrack
Minority Records
David Cope: I Allegro (after Mozart – 1995)
Album: Virtual Mozart (Experiments In Musical Intelligence)
Centaur Records
Mimicof: Opal
Album: Moon Synch
Alien Transistor /Mimicof
Flow Machines: Deep Bach
Album: François Pachet
Sony CSL
The Residents: Mr. Bee’s Bumble
Album: Animal Lover
Virgin
Endel: Nine Drifting Skyfish
Album: Focus: Stressed Clear Morning
Warner
Endel: Seven Rushing Falls
Album: On the go: Athletic Rainy Morning
Warner
Endel: Eighteen Coffee Brewing
Album: Focus: Tense Rainy Morning
Warner
Pantha Du Prince: Walden 2
Album: This Bliss
DIAL RECORDS/KOMPAKT/ROUGH TRADE
Benoît Carré & François Pachet:Daddy‘s Car (composed by Flow Machines)
Album: Flow Machines
Flow Records
Mimicof: Burning Lights
Album: Moon Synch
Alien Transistor
Holly Herndon & JLIN: Goodmother
Album: Proto
4AD
Holly Herndon: Birth
Album: Proto
4AD
Orchester: Marcus Enters Skynet
Album: Terminator salvation (Terminator - Die Erlösung) kat Paint(Soundtrack)
Warner Bros. Records
Young Paint & Actress: Kat Paint
Album: Young Paint
Werk L / Ninja Tune
BotNik: I Don´t Want To Be There (Lyrics
Album: The Songularity
https://soundcloud.com/botnik-studios/i-dont-want-to-be-there
Actress: Raven
Album: R.I.P.
Honest Jon's Records
Lali Puna & Trampauline: Machines Are Human
Album: Machines Are Human
A Number of Small Things
Joasihno: Grounds
Album: Meshes
Alien Transistor