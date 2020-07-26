Playlist Matthias Hacker

Sonntag, 26. Juli 2020

Holly Herndon: Chorus (live @ Kammerspiele München)

Album: Platform

4AD

Call Super: I Look In A Tinfoil Mirror

Album: Arpo

Houndstooth

Tomáš Dvořák: The Clockwise Operetta

Album: Machinarium Soundtrack

Minority Records

David Cope: I Allegro (after Mozart – 1995)

Album: Virtual Mozart (Experiments In Musical Intelligence)

Centaur Records

Mimicof: Opal

Album: Moon Synch

Alien Transistor /Mimicof

Flow Machines: Deep Bach

Album: François Pachet

Sony CSL

The Residents: Mr. Bee’s Bumble

Album: Animal Lover

Virgin

Endel: Nine Drifting Skyfish

Album: Focus: Stressed Clear Morning

Warner

Endel: Seven Rushing Falls

Album: On the go: Athletic Rainy Morning

Warner

Endel: Eighteen Coffee Brewing

Album: Focus: Tense Rainy Morning

Warner

Pantha Du Prince: Walden 2

Album: This Bliss

DIAL RECORDS/KOMPAKT/ROUGH TRADE

Benoît Carré & François Pachet:Daddy‘s Car (composed by Flow Machines)

Album: Flow Machines

Flow Records

Mimicof: Burning Lights

Album: Moon Synch

Alien Transistor

Holly Herndon & JLIN: Goodmother

Album: Proto

4AD

Holly Herndon: Birth

Album: Proto

4AD

Orchester: Marcus Enters Skynet

Album: Terminator salvation (Terminator - Die Erlösung) kat Paint(Soundtrack)

Warner Bros. Records

Young Paint & Actress: Kat Paint

Album: Young Paint

Werk L / Ninja Tune

BotNik: I Don´t Want To Be There (Lyrics

Album: The Songularity

https://soundcloud.com/botnik-studios/i-dont-want-to-be-there

Actress: Raven

Album: R.I.P.

Honest Jon's Records

Lali Puna & Trampauline: Machines Are Human

Album: Machines Are Human

A Number of Small Things

Joasihno: Grounds

Album: Meshes

Alien Transistor