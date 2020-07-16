Playlist Klaus Walter
12. Juli
Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020
Syl Johnson
Is it because I´m black
Album: Is it because I´m black
Ken Boothe
Is it because I´m black
Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980
Bob Marley & Thew Wailer
Trenchtown Rock
Album: Trenchtown Rock
Lord Creator
Independent Jamaika
Album: Independent Jamaika
Miles Davis
I waited for you
Album: Miles Davis
Lord Kitchener
London is the place for me
Album: London is the place for me
The Equals
Police on my back
Album: The Equals Explosion
Tabby Cat Kelly
Don't Call Us Immigrants
Album: Don't Call Us Immigrants
Ebony Bones
No black in the union jack
Album: Nephilim
The Special AKA
Racist Friend
Album: Racist Friend