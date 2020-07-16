Playlist Klaus Walter

Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020

Syl Johnson

Is it because I´m black

Album: Is it because I´m black

Ken Boothe

Is it because I´m black

Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980

Bob Marley & Thew Wailer

Trenchtown Rock

Album: Trenchtown Rock

Lord Creator

Independent Jamaika

Album: Independent Jamaika

Miles Davis

I waited for you

Album: Miles Davis

Lord Kitchener

London is the place for me

Album: London is the place for me

The Equals

Police on my back

Album: The Equals Explosion

Tabby Cat Kelly

Don't Call Us Immigrants

Album: Don't Call Us Immigrants

Ebony Bones

No black in the union jack

Album: Nephilim

The Special AKA

Racist Friend

Album: Racist Friend