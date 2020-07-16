Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 16.07.2020

12 Juli

Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020

Syl Johnson   
Is it because I´m black
Album: Is it because I´m black

Ken Boothe
Is it because I´m black
Album: Darker Than Blue – Soul From Jamdown 1973-1980

Bob Marley & Thew Wailer
Trenchtown Rock
Album: Trenchtown Rock

Lord Creator
Independent Jamaika
Album: Independent Jamaika

Miles Davis
I waited for you
Album: Miles Davis                           

Lord Kitchener
London is the place for me
Album: London is the place for me

The Equals
Police on my back
Album: The Equals Explosion                  

Tabby Cat Kelly
Don't Call Us Immigrants
Album: Don't Call Us Immigrants

Ebony Bones
No black in the union jack
Album: Nephilim

The Special AKA
Racist Friend
Album: Racist Friend


