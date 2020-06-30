Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 30.06.2020

30 Juni

Dienstag, 30. Juni 2020

Orchester Alfred Hause
Schatzwalzer, op 418
Album: Tanz mal wieder

Operator Please
Just a song about ping pong
Album: Yes Yes Vindictive

Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place

Tom Robinson Band
Glad to be gay
Album: Cabaret '79

Various Artists
Polly Perkins: Coochy Coo
Album: From The Close To The Charts – Queer Noises 1961-1978

Arca
KLK (feat. Rosalía)
Album: Kick it

robtake
lo fi merkelwave beats/feat. Angela Merkel
Youtube-Mashup

Khruangbin
Shida
Album: Morderchai

Graham Coxon
Walking All Day
Album: Walking All Day (aus: The end of the f***ing world (Netflix Serie))

Apparat
Goodbye (feat. Soap & Skin)
Album: The devil’s walk

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

Alicia Edelweiss
Leonie
Album: When I'm Enlightened, Everything will be better


