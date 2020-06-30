Playlist Matthias Hacker

Dienstag, 30. Juni 2020

Orchester Alfred Hause

Schatzwalzer, op 418

Album: Tanz mal wieder

Operator Please

Just a song about ping pong

Album: Yes Yes Vindictive

Das Hobos

Whitelines

Album: This Is The Place

Tom Robinson Band

Glad to be gay

Album: Cabaret '79

Various Artists

Polly Perkins: Coochy Coo

Album: From The Close To The Charts – Queer Noises 1961-1978

Arca

KLK (feat. Rosalía)

Album: Kick it

robtake

lo fi merkelwave beats/feat. Angela Merkel

Youtube-Mashup

Khruangbin

Shida

Album: Morderchai

Graham Coxon

Walking All Day

Album: Walking All Day (aus: The end of the f***ing world (Netflix Serie))

Apparat

Goodbye (feat. Soap & Skin)

Album: The devil’s walk

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band

Pimp

Album: 55

Alicia Edelweiss

Leonie

Album: When I'm Enlightened, Everything will be better