Playlist Tobias Ruhland
23. Juni
Dienstag, 23. Juni 2020
Bananagun
Out Of Reach
Album: The True Story Of Bananagun
Khruangbin
Pelota
Album: Mordechai
Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Albrecht Schrader
Auf dem Golfplatz
Single: Auf dem Golfplatz
Le Tigre
Hot Topic
Album: Le Tigre
Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55
Ogris Debris
Miezekatze
Album: Miezekatze
Sault
Pray Up, Stay Up
Album: Untitled
Noga Erez
No News On TV
Album: No News On TV
Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba
Teyana Taylor
We Got Love
Album: We Got Love