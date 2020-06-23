Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 23.06.2020

23 Juni

Dienstag, 23. Juni 2020

Bananagun
Out Of Reach
Album: The True Story Of Bananagun

Khruangbin
Pelota
Album: Mordechai

Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place

Albrecht Schrader
Auf dem Golfplatz
Single: Auf dem Golfplatz

Le Tigre
Hot Topic
Album: Le Tigre

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

Ogris Debris
Miezekatze
Album: Miezekatze

Sault
Pray Up, Stay Up
Album: Untitled

Noga Erez
No News On TV
Album: No News On TV

Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba

Teyana Taylor
We Got Love
Album: We Got Love


