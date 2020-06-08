Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 08.06.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

08 Juni

Montag, 08. Juni 2020

Onakazabien
God Don’t Damn It
(Single)

The Game
Hate It Or Love It
(Single)

Run The Jewels
Goonies vs. E.T.
Album: RTJ4

Tua
Eno
(Single)

BadBadNotGood
Speaking Gently
(Single)

Seth Bogart
Boys Who Don`t Wanna Be Boys
(Single)

Silkersoft
Ghost Sceptre
(Single)

Hania Rani
I’ll Never Find Your Soul
Album: Home

Romare
Sunshine (Radio Edit)
(Single)

El Michael's Affair
C.R.E.A.M.
(Single)

Haftbefehl
Depressionen im Ghetto
(Single)

Damu The Fudgemunk
Bright Side OG
(Single)


0