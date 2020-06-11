Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
11. Juni
Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020
Daniel Johnston
The Story Of An Artist
Album: Don´t Be Scared
Daniel Johnston
Sorry Entertainer
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Half Japanese
Some Things Last A Long Time
Album: Volume Two: 1987 - 1989
Daniel Johnston
Caspar The Friendly Ghost
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Daniel Johnston
Life In Vain
Album: Fun
Firehose
Walking The Cow
Album: Flyin The Flannel
Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston
Frankenstein Conquers The World
Album: Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston
Daniel Johnston
Lost without A Dame
Album: Don´t Be Scared
Yo La Tengo
Speeding Motorcycle
Album: Fakebook
Daniel Johnston
I Feel So High
Album: Artistic Vice
Adrian Crowley & James Yorkston
Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Album: My Yolk Is Heavy
Raz Ohara
True Love Will Find You In The End
Album: Moksha
Daniel Johnston
Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Daniel Johnston
Honey I Sure Miss You
Album: Artistic Vice
Vic Chesnutt
Like A Monkey In A Zoo
Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered