Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020

Daniel Johnston

The Story Of An Artist

Album: Don´t Be Scared

Daniel Johnston

Sorry Entertainer

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Half Japanese

Some Things Last A Long Time

Album: Volume Two: 1987 - 1989

Daniel Johnston

Caspar The Friendly Ghost

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Daniel Johnston

Life In Vain

Album: Fun

Firehose

Walking The Cow

Album: Flyin The Flannel

Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston

Frankenstein Conquers The World

Album: Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston

Daniel Johnston

Lost without A Dame

Album: Don´t Be Scared

Yo La Tengo

Speeding Motorcycle

Album: Fakebook

Daniel Johnston

I Feel So High

Album: Artistic Vice

Adrian Crowley & James Yorkston

Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance

Album: My Yolk Is Heavy

Raz Ohara

True Love Will Find You In The End

Album: Moksha

Daniel Johnston

Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Daniel Johnston

Honey I Sure Miss You

Album: Artistic Vice

Vic Chesnutt

Like A Monkey In A Zoo

Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered