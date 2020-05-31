Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 31.05.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

31 Mai

Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020

Teil 1

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: Being There
Album: The invisible light
Verve

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: A man without country
Album: The invisible light
Verve

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: To beat the devil
Album: The invisible light
Verve

T-Bone Burnett: Roma
Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film
Columbia

Kendrick Lamar: Fear
Album: Damn
Interscope

Kraftwerk: Trans-Europa Express
Album: Trans-Europa Express
EMM

Captain Beefheart: Her Eyes are a blue million miles
Album: The big lebowski
Mercury

Cox Family: I’m weary (let me rest)
Album: O brother wehre art thou
Mercury

Kris Kristofferson: Casey’s last ride
Album: The very best of
Ariola

Teil 2

Soggy Bottom Boys: Man of constant sorrow
Album: OST: O Brother
Mercury

Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss: Didn’t leave nobody
Album: OST: O Brother
Mercury

Alison Krauss & Robert Plant: Your long journey
Album: Raising Sand
Decca

Lera Lynn: The only thing worth fighting for
Album: OST: True Detective
Capitol

Skip James: Hrad Times Killing Floor
Album: Newport Folk Festival
Vanguard

Lera Lynn: Lately
Album: OST True Detecitves
Blue Note

John Paul White: What a way to go
Album: OST True Detecitves
Blue Note

The Alpha Band: Born in captivity
Album: Spark in the dark
Arista

T-Bone Burnett: Talk Talk Talk
Album: Truth Decay
Chrysalis

John Coltrane: Blue Train
Album: Blue Train
Blue Note

Elvis Costello: Don’t let me be misunderstood
Album: King Of America
RCA

Nat King Cole: When I fall in love
Album: OST: Backline
Backline


