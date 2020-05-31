Playlist Michael Bartle

Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020

Teil 1

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: Being There

Album: The invisible light

Verve

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: A man without country

Album: The invisible light

Verve

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: To beat the devil

Album: The invisible light

Verve

T-Bone Burnett: Roma

Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film

Columbia

Kendrick Lamar: Fear

Album: Damn

Interscope

Kraftwerk: Trans-Europa Express

Album: Trans-Europa Express

EMM

Captain Beefheart: Her Eyes are a blue million miles

Album: The big lebowski

Mercury

Cox Family: I’m weary (let me rest)

Album: O brother wehre art thou

Mercury

Kris Kristofferson: Casey’s last ride

Album: The very best of

Ariola

Teil 2

Soggy Bottom Boys: Man of constant sorrow

Album: OST: O Brother

Mercury

Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss: Didn’t leave nobody

Album: OST: O Brother

Mercury

Alison Krauss & Robert Plant: Your long journey

Album: Raising Sand

Decca

Lera Lynn: The only thing worth fighting for

Album: OST: True Detective

Capitol

Skip James: Hrad Times Killing Floor

Album: Newport Folk Festival

Vanguard

Lera Lynn: Lately

Album: OST True Detecitves

Blue Note

John Paul White: What a way to go

Album: OST True Detecitves

Blue Note

The Alpha Band: Born in captivity

Album: Spark in the dark

Arista

T-Bone Burnett: Talk Talk Talk

Album: Truth Decay

Chrysalis

John Coltrane: Blue Train

Album: Blue Train

Blue Note

Elvis Costello: Don’t let me be misunderstood

Album: King Of America

RCA

Nat King Cole: When I fall in love

Album: OST: Backline

Backline