Playlist Michael Bartle
31. Mai
Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020
Teil 1
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: Being There
Album: The invisible light
Verve
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: A man without country
Album: The invisible light
Verve
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia: To beat the devil
Album: The invisible light
Verve
T-Bone Burnett: Roma
Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film
Columbia
Kendrick Lamar: Fear
Album: Damn
Interscope
Kraftwerk: Trans-Europa Express
Album: Trans-Europa Express
EMM
Captain Beefheart: Her Eyes are a blue million miles
Album: The big lebowski
Mercury
Cox Family: I’m weary (let me rest)
Album: O brother wehre art thou
Mercury
Kris Kristofferson: Casey’s last ride
Album: The very best of
Ariola
Teil 2
Soggy Bottom Boys: Man of constant sorrow
Album: OST: O Brother
Mercury
Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris & Alison Krauss: Didn’t leave nobody
Album: OST: O Brother
Mercury
Alison Krauss & Robert Plant: Your long journey
Album: Raising Sand
Decca
Lera Lynn: The only thing worth fighting for
Album: OST: True Detective
Capitol
Skip James: Hrad Times Killing Floor
Album: Newport Folk Festival
Vanguard
Lera Lynn: Lately
Album: OST True Detecitves
Blue Note
John Paul White: What a way to go
Album: OST True Detecitves
Blue Note
The Alpha Band: Born in captivity
Album: Spark in the dark
Arista
T-Bone Burnett: Talk Talk Talk
Album: Truth Decay
Chrysalis
John Coltrane: Blue Train
Album: Blue Train
Blue Note
Elvis Costello: Don’t let me be misunderstood
Album: King Of America
RCA
Nat King Cole: When I fall in love
Album: OST: Backline
Backline