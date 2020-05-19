Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass
21. Januar
Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020
Eminem / Queens of the Stone Age
The Real Slim Shady / The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Alben: The Marshall Mathers LP/ Rated R
Naeem
Woo Woo Woo feat. Amanda Blank & Micah Jones
Single
Queens of the Stone Age
Feel Good Hit of the Summer
Album: Rated R
Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Tim Love Lee “Coming Home”
Eminem
Stan
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP
Eminem
The Real Slim Shady
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP
Eminem
The Way I am
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Pure Cinema
Album: Temple
David Bowie
Lazarus
Album: Blackstar
Perfume Genius
Jason
Album: Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
The Band
The Weight
Album: Music from Big Pink
Moby
Refuge
Album: All Visible Objects
Westerman
Your Hero is not dead
Single