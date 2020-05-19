Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 19.05.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Januar

Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020

Eminem / Queens of the Stone Age
The Real Slim Shady / The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Alben: The Marshall Mathers LP/ Rated R

Naeem
Woo Woo Woo feat. Amanda Blank & Micah Jones
Single

Queens of the Stone Age
Feel Good Hit of the Summer
Album: Rated R

Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Tim Love Lee “Coming Home”

Eminem
Stan
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Eminem
The Real Slim Shady
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Eminem
The Way I am
Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Pure Cinema
Album: Temple

David Bowie
Lazarus
Album: Blackstar

Perfume Genius
Jason
Album: Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

The Band
The Weight
Album: Music from Big Pink

Moby
Refuge
Album: All Visible Objects

Westerman
Your Hero is not dead
Single


1