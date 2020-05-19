Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020

Eminem / Queens of the Stone Age

The Real Slim Shady / The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

Alben: The Marshall Mathers LP/ Rated R

Naeem

Woo Woo Woo feat. Amanda Blank & Micah Jones

Single

Queens of the Stone Age

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

Album: Rated R

Al Chem

No Hopper

Album: Tim Love Lee “Coming Home”

Eminem

Stan

Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Eminem

The Real Slim Shady

Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Eminem

The Way I am

Album: The Marshall Mathers LP

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Pure Cinema

Album: Temple

David Bowie

Lazarus

Album: Blackstar

Perfume Genius

Jason

Album: Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

The Band

The Weight

Album: Music from Big Pink

Moby

Refuge

Album: All Visible Objects

Westerman

Your Hero is not dead

Single