Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Dienstag, 12. Mai 2020

Euroteuro

Purple Susi

Single

The Game

Hate It Or Love It

Single

Amber Mark

1894

Single

Damu The Fudgemunk

Bright Side OG

Single

Frighteners

Purple

Album: Nothing More To say

El Michels Affair

Hipps

Album: Adult Themes

Arca

Nonbinary

Single

Sleaford Mods

Fizzy

Album: Austerity Dogs

Charli XCX

Claws

Album: Charli

MC Bomber

Wie die Feste fallen

Single

Andrew Applepie

Pokemon in NYC

Single

Klaus Layer

What A Day

Single

The Drums & Jonn Pierce

Take Yer Meds!! (A Guided Meditation)

Single

Joe Goddard, Hayden Thorpe

Unknown Song

Single