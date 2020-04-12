Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 12.04.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

12 Mai

Dienstag, 12. Mai 2020

Euroteuro
Purple Susi
Single

The Game
Hate It Or Love It
Single

Amber Mark
1894
Single

Damu The Fudgemunk
Bright Side OG
Single

Frighteners
Purple
Album: Nothing More To say

El Michels Affair
Hipps
Album: Adult Themes

Arca
Nonbinary
Single

Sleaford Mods
Fizzy
Album: Austerity Dogs

Charli XCX
Claws
Album: Charli

MC Bomber
Wie die Feste fallen
Single

Andrew Applepie
Pokemon in NYC
Single

Klaus Layer
What A Day
Single

The Drums & Jonn Pierce
Take Yer Meds!! (A Guided Meditation)
Single

Joe Goddard, Hayden Thorpe
Unknown Song
Single


