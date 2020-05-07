Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 07. Mai 2020

Milie

My Boy Lollipop

Single

Kraftwerk

Computerwelt

Album: Computerwelt

Howling

Bind

Single

Best Coast

Different Light

Album: Always tomorrow

Big Fox

The Fight

Album: See how the Light falls

Lea Kampmann

Higher

Single

Östro 430

Dallas

Album: Keine Krise kann mich schocken – Die kompletten Studioaufnahmen

Östro 430

S-Bahn

Album: Keine Krise kann mich schocken – Die kompletten Studioaufnahmen

Ghostpoet

Rats in the Sack

Album: I grow tired but dare not fall asleep