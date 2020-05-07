Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.05.2020

07 Mai

Donnerstag, 07. Mai 2020

Milie
My Boy Lollipop
Single

Kraftwerk
Computerwelt
Album: Computerwelt

Howling
Bind
Single

Best Coast
Different Light
Album: Always tomorrow

Big Fox
The Fight
Album: See how the Light falls

Lea Kampmann
Higher
Single

Östro 430
Dallas
Album: Keine Krise kann mich schocken – Die kompletten Studioaufnahmen

Östro 430
S-Bahn
Album: Keine Krise kann mich schocken – Die kompletten Studioaufnahmen

Ghostpoet
Rats in the Sack
Album: I grow tired but dare not fall asleep


