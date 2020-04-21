Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Von: Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 21.04.2020

21 April

Dienstag, 21. April 2020

Gorillaz feat. Peter Hook & Georgia
Aries
Single

Beastie Boys
Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt2.

EOB
Olympik (Spike Stent Edit)
Olympik Single

SW.
Untitled 1
Single: Reminder, Pt. 3

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys feat. Tobias Ruhland
Teneriffa
Live im Zündfunk-Studio

The Mountain Goats
January 31 438
Album: Songs For Pierre Chuvin

Fiona Apple
Cosmonauts
Album: Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Lido Pimienta
No Pude
Album: Miss Colombia

Bright Eyes
Forced Convalescence
Single

Bon Iver
Please Don’t Live In Fear
Single


