Playlist Alexandra Distler
19. April
Sonntag, 19. April 2020
Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Gifted
Album: The Girl with all the gifts
Aphex Twin
jynweythek
Album: Drukqs
Boozoo Bajou
hirta
Album: 4
Basar Under
diving
Album: An Anthology Of Turkish Experimental Music 1961-2014
Grizzly Bear
Sleeping Ute
Single
Biosphere
Oi
Album: N-Plants
Maribou State
Feel good
Album: Kingdoms In Colour
The Comet Is Coming
Summon the fire
Album: Trust in the lifeforce of the deep mystery
Apparat
Goodbye
Album: The Devil’s Walk
Plastikman
Headcase
Album: Closer
Hauschka
Nature fights back
Album: What if