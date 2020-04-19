Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 19.04.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

19 April

Sonntag, 19. April 2020

Cristobal Tapia De Veer
Gifted
Album: The Girl with all the gifts

Aphex Twin
jynweythek
Album: Drukqs

Boozoo Bajou
hirta
Album: 4

Basar Under
diving
Album: An Anthology Of Turkish Experimental Music 1961-2014

Grizzly Bear
Sleeping Ute
Single

Biosphere
Oi
Album: N-Plants

Maribou State
Feel good
Album: Kingdoms In Colour

The Comet Is Coming
Summon the fire
Album: Trust in the lifeforce of the deep mystery

Apparat
Goodbye
Album: The Devil’s Walk

Plastikman
Headcase
Album: Closer

Hauschka
Nature fights back
Album: What if


1