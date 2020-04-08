Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Von: Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 08.04.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

08 April

Mittwoch, 08. April 2020

Father John Misty
Total Entertainment Forever
Album: Off-Key in Hamburg

Beastie Boys
Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2

Tocotronic
Hoffnung
Single

SW.
Untitled 1
Reminder, Pt. 3

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Phenom
Album: Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Hello Emerson
Am I The Midwest?
Album: How To Cook Everything

Hamilton Leithauser
Don't check the Score
Album: The Loves Of Your Life

Everything Is Recorded
09:35 AM / Pretending Nothings Wrong
Album: Friday forever

Sorry
More
Album: 925

John Prine
Sam Stone
Album: John Prine


1