Playlist Thomas Mehringer
08. April
Mittwoch, 08. April 2020
Father John Misty
Total Entertainment Forever
Album: Off-Key in Hamburg
Beastie Boys
Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2
Tocotronic
Hoffnung
Single
SW.
Untitled 1
Reminder, Pt. 3
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Phenom
Album: Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Hello Emerson
Am I The Midwest?
Album: How To Cook Everything
Hamilton Leithauser
Don't check the Score
Album: The Loves Of Your Life
Everything Is Recorded
09:35 AM / Pretending Nothings Wrong
Album: Friday forever
Sorry
More
Album: 925
John Prine
Sam Stone
Album: John Prine