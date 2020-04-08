Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Mittwoch, 08. April 2020

Father John Misty

Total Entertainment Forever

Album: Off-Key in Hamburg

Beastie Boys

Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament

Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2

Tocotronic

Hoffnung

Single

SW.

Untitled 1

Reminder, Pt. 3

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Phenom

Album: Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Hello Emerson

Am I The Midwest?

Album: How To Cook Everything

Hamilton Leithauser

Don't check the Score

Album: The Loves Of Your Life

Everything Is Recorded

09:35 AM / Pretending Nothings Wrong

Album: Friday forever

Sorry

More

Album: 925

John Prine

Sam Stone

Album: John Prine