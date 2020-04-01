Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 01.04.2020

01 April

Mittwoch, 01. April 2020

Arrow
I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Single

AME
Positivland
EP

Ngaio & Cardinal Sound
See Them (Sunshine Mix)
Single

Bob Moses
Tearing me up
Album: Days Gene By

Heim
Alles da
Album: WS

Sinkane
How We Be
Single

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer in Dub

Bob Andy
I’ve got to go back home
Album: Bob Andy’s Songbook

Bob & Marcia
To Be Young, Gifted And Black
Album: Beautiful Dub

Glas Animals
Gooey
Single

Mhysa
Saana Lathan
Album: Nevaeh

Waxahatchee
the Eye
Album: Saint Cloud

John Prine
When I Get To Heaven
Single


2