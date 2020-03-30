Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 30.03.2020

30 März

Montag, 30. März 2020

MXM Toon
Fever Dream
Single

Kieran Hebden
Love Salad
Album: Sixteen Oceans

Les Millionaires
Dahoam (Rastafahndung Dub Remix)
Single

Glok
Pulsing
Album: Dissident

God Colony feat. Flohio
The Real
Single

Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams
Ousia
Single

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
Never (Lagos never be the same)
Album: Rejoice

Run the Jewels
Ousia
Album: Aporia

Run the Jewels
Yankee & The Brave
Single

A Story for Reflection
Will you know?
EP: Caprino

Waxahatchee
Witches
Album: Saint Cloud

Your Careless Spark
As long as we remain
Album: Rectrangular Soul

Lily Konigsberg
I said
It's just like all the clouds EP


