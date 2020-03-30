Playlist Achim Bogdahn
30. März
Montag, 30. März 2020
MXM Toon
Fever Dream
Single
Kieran Hebden
Love Salad
Album: Sixteen Oceans
Les Millionaires
Dahoam (Rastafahndung Dub Remix)
Single
Glok
Pulsing
Album: Dissident
God Colony feat. Flohio
The Real
Single
Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams
Ousia
Single
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela
Never (Lagos never be the same)
Album: Rejoice
Run the Jewels
Ousia
Album: Aporia
Run the Jewels
Yankee & The Brave
Single
A Story for Reflection
Will you know?
EP: Caprino
Waxahatchee
Witches
Album: Saint Cloud
Your Careless Spark
As long as we remain
Album: Rectrangular Soul
Lily Konigsberg
I said
It's just like all the clouds EP