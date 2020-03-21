Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 21.03.2020

Samstag, 21. März 2020

Alex Chilton: Take Me Home And Make Me Like It
Album: Bach’s Bottom

Big Star: Feel
Album: #1Record

Box Tops: The Letter
Album: The Letter/Neon Rainbow

Box Tops: She Shot A Hole In My Soul
Album: Non Stop

Big Star: In The Street
Album: B.R. Stylers in Dub

Big Star: Don’t lie to me(live)
Live

Big Star: Thirteen
Album: #1Record

Big Star: September Gurls
Album: Radio City

Big Star: For You
Album: Third

Alex Chilton: It’s The singer,Not The Song
Single

Alex Chilton: Rock Hard
Album: Like Flies On Sherbet

Alex Chilton: Hey, Little Child
Album: Live In London

Alex Chilton: Bangkok
Album: Live in London

Tav Falco’s Panther Burns: Bourgeois Blues
Album: Behind The Magnolia Curtain

Alex Chilton: Sick&Tired
Album: A Man Called Destruction

The Replacements: Alex Chilton
Album: Pleased To Meet Me

Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama
Album: High Priest

Alan Vega,Alex Chilton,Ben E. Vaughn: Fat City
Album: Cubist Blues

Big Star: Kangaroo
Album: 3rd


