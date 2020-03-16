Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 16.03.2020

16 März

Montag, 16. März 2020

Juiceboxxx: In the Basement
Album: It´s easy to feel like Nobody when you´re living in the city
Dangerbird Rec.

Der Englische Garten: München 70
Album: Bei Tag und Nacht
Tapete

The Magic Gang: What have you got to lose
Single
YALA Rec.

Porridge Radio: Born confused
Album: Every Bad
Secretly Canadian

R.A.P. Ferreira: Leaving Hell
Album: Purple Moonlight Pages
Ruby Yacht

Billy Bragg: A New England
Album: Best Of Billy Bragg At The BBC 1983- 2019
Cooking Viinyl

Dizzy: Sunflower
Single
Dizzy 2020/Communion Group

SAMT: Fall
Single
SAMT/Motor Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Cars In Space
Single
Sub Pop


1