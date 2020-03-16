Playlist Achim Bogdahn
16. März
Montag, 16. März 2020
Juiceboxxx: In the Basement
Album: It´s easy to feel like Nobody when you´re living in the city
Dangerbird Rec.
Der Englische Garten: München 70
Album: Bei Tag und Nacht
Tapete
The Magic Gang: What have you got to lose
Single
YALA Rec.
Porridge Radio: Born confused
Album: Every Bad
Secretly Canadian
R.A.P. Ferreira: Leaving Hell
Album: Purple Moonlight Pages
Ruby Yacht
Billy Bragg: A New England
Album: Best Of Billy Bragg At The BBC 1983- 2019
Cooking Viinyl
Dizzy: Sunflower
Single
Dizzy 2020/Communion Group
SAMT: Fall
Single
SAMT/Motor Music
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Cars In Space
Single
Sub Pop