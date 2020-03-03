Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 03.03.2020

03 März

Dienstag, 03. März 2020

Alex Lahey: „I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself
Album: I Love You Like A Brother
Dead Oceans

Leila Akinyi: Alien
Album: Single
Akinyimusic

Kelly Lee Owens: Melt
Album: Single
Smalltown Supersound

Die Sterne feat. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Du mußt gar nichts
Album: Die Sterne
Rough Trade

Kassa Overall: Got Me A Plan
Album: I Think I’m Good
Brownswood Recordings

Pictish Trail: Turning back
Album: Thumb World
Fire Records

Rosalia&J Balvin feat. El Guincho: Con Altura
Album: Single
Columbia

Peaking Lights: Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub
Weird

Black Lips: Hooker Jon
Album: In A World That’s Falling Apart
Fire Records


