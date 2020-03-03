Playlist Noe Noack
03. März
Dienstag, 03. März 2020
Alex Lahey: „I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself
Album: I Love You Like A Brother
Dead Oceans
Leila Akinyi: Alien
Album: Single
Akinyimusic
Kelly Lee Owens: Melt
Album: Single
Smalltown Supersound
Die Sterne feat. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Du mußt gar nichts
Album: Die Sterne
Rough Trade
Kassa Overall: Got Me A Plan
Album: I Think I’m Good
Brownswood Recordings
Pictish Trail: Turning back
Album: Thumb World
Fire Records
Rosalia&J Balvin feat. El Guincho: Con Altura
Album: Single
Columbia
Peaking Lights: Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub
Weird
Black Lips: Hooker Jon
Album: In A World That’s Falling Apart
Fire Records