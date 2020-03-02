Playlist Achim Bogdahn
02. März
Montag, 02. März 2020
Powfu feat. Beebadoobee: Death Bed
Album: (Single)
Robots and humans/Columbia
U.S. Girls: 4 American Dollars
Album: Heavy Light
4 AD Rec./Beggars/Indigo
The Bland: 17
Album: Beautiful distance
Backseat/Believe
Soccer Mommy: Circle The Drain
Album: Color Theory
Loma Vista/ Caroline
Public Enemy: Fight the power
Album: (Single)
Motown
Seattle Jay: Animal Farm
Album: Sweet
Seattle Jay
Kassa Overall: I think I´m good
Album: I think I´m good
Brownswood Recordings
Plaid: Drowned Sea
Album: Polymer
Warp