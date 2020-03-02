Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 02. März 2020

Powfu feat. Beebadoobee: Death Bed

Album: (Single)

Robots and humans/Columbia

U.S. Girls: 4 American Dollars

Album: Heavy Light

4 AD Rec./Beggars/Indigo

The Bland: 17

Album: Beautiful distance

Backseat/Believe

Soccer Mommy: Circle The Drain

Album: Color Theory

Loma Vista/ Caroline

Public Enemy: Fight the power

Album: (Single)

Motown

Seattle Jay: Animal Farm

Album: Sweet

Seattle Jay

Kassa Overall: I think I´m good

Album: I think I´m good

Brownswood Recordings

Plaid: Drowned Sea

Album: Polymer

Warp