Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 02.03.2020

Playlisten

02 März

Montag, 02. März 2020

Powfu feat. Beebadoobee: Death Bed
Album: (Single)
Robots and humans/Columbia

U.S. Girls: 4 American Dollars
Album: Heavy Light
4 AD Rec./Beggars/Indigo

The Bland: 17
Album: Beautiful distance
Backseat/Believe

Soccer Mommy: Circle The Drain
Album: Color Theory
Loma Vista/ Caroline

Public Enemy: Fight the power
Album: (Single)
Motown

Seattle Jay: Animal Farm
Album: Sweet
Seattle Jay

Kassa Overall: I think I´m good
Album: I think I´m good
Brownswood Recordings

Plaid: Drowned Sea
Album: Polymer
Warp


