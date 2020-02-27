Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 27.02.2020

27 Februar

Donnerstag, 27. Februar 2020

Everything is recorded feat. Ghostface Killah & Infinite Coles:
Caviar
XL Recordings

Car Seat Headrest: Can’t cool me down
Album: (Single)
Matador

Meyer’s Dampfkapelle: Ich mag so gern am Fließband steh‘n
Album: (Single)
Metronome

Moses Sumney: Conveyor
Album: Grae – Part 1
Jagjaguwar

Caribou: New Jade
Album: Suddenly
Merge

Jordan Rakei feat. Common: Signs
Album: (Single)
Ninja Tune

Tricky feat. Anika: Lonely Dancer
Album: (Single)
False Idols

Suzanne Vega: Walk on the Wild Side
Album: An Evening of New York Songs and Stories
Cooking Vinyl

Anna Calvi: Eden (Hunted Version)
Album: Hunted
Domino


