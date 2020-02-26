Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 26.02.2020

26 Februar

Mittwoch, 26. Februar 2020

Spinning Coin: Get High
Album: Hyacinth
Geographic Music

Kelly Lee Owens: Melt!
Album: Single
Smalltown Supersound

Elvis Perkins: Ash Wednesday
Album: Ash Wednesday
XL Recordings

The Screenshots: Liebe Grüße An Alle
Album: Single
Staatsakt

The Screenshots: Satire
Album: Ein starkes Team
Staatsakt

Purr: Gates Of Cool
Album: Like New
Anti-

Honeymoan: Too Much
Album: Weirdo EP
Communion

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You
Album: So Tonight I Might See
Capitol


