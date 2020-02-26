Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Mittwoch, 26. Februar 2020

Spinning Coin: Get High

Album: Hyacinth

Geographic Music

Kelly Lee Owens: Melt!

Album: Single

Smalltown Supersound

Elvis Perkins: Ash Wednesday

Album: Ash Wednesday

XL Recordings

The Screenshots: Liebe Grüße An Alle

Album: Single

Staatsakt

The Screenshots: Satire

Album: Ein starkes Team

Staatsakt

Purr: Gates Of Cool

Album: Like New

Anti-

Honeymoan: Too Much

Album: Weirdo EP

Communion

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You

Album: So Tonight I Might See

Capitol