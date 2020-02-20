Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 20.02.2020

Donnerstag, 20. Februar 2020

Nada Surf: So much love
Album: Never Not Together
City Slang

Pauline Oliveros/Stuart Dempster/Panaiotis: Ione
Album: Deep Listening
New Albion

Christine & The Queens: People I´ve been sad
Album: (Single)
Because

Celeste: Stop This Flame
Album: (Single)
Both Sides Rec./Polydor

Joy Overmono: Bromley
Album: (Single)
XL Recordings

Dave: Black
Album: Psychodrama
Neighbourhood Rec.

Pantha Du Prince: Pius In Tacet
Album: (Single)
2020 Pantha Du Prince/BMG

Ozzy Osbourne: It´s a raid
Album: Ordinary Man
Epic

Waxahatchee: Fire
Album: (Single)
Merge

Whethan: All in my dead
Album: (Single)
Big Beat

The Magic Gang: Think
Album: (Single)
YALA Rec. 2020

Tribez.: Dirt (inst)
Album: Paragon EP
Beat Art Department BAD BAD


