Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020

Best Coast: Everything has changed

Album: Always Tomorrow

Concord Records

Die Sterne: Der Sommer in die Stadt wird fahren

Album: Die Sterne

Rough Trade

Poppy: I disagree

Album: I disagree

Sumerian Records

Equiknoxx: Rescue me

Album: Eternal Children

Equiknoxx Music

Tribez: Psych Out

Album: Pagan EP

Beat Art Department

Kiwi jr.: Gimme more

Album: Football Money

Mint Records

Sinkane: How We Be

Album: Mean Life

City Slang

AC/DC: It’s A Long Way To The Top(If you Wanna Rock n’Roll)

Album: Single

Atlantic

Caribou: You and I

Album: Single

City Slang