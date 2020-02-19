Playlist Noe Noack
19. Februar
Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020
Best Coast: Everything has changed
Album: Always Tomorrow
Concord Records
Die Sterne: Der Sommer in die Stadt wird fahren
Album: Die Sterne
Rough Trade
Poppy: I disagree
Album: I disagree
Sumerian Records
Equiknoxx: Rescue me
Album: Eternal Children
Equiknoxx Music
Tribez: Psych Out
Album: Pagan EP
Beat Art Department
Kiwi jr.: Gimme more
Album: Football Money
Mint Records
Sinkane: How We Be
Album: Mean Life
City Slang
AC/DC: It’s A Long Way To The Top(If you Wanna Rock n’Roll)
Album: Single
Atlantic
Caribou: You and I
Album: Single
City Slang