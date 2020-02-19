Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 19.02.2020

Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020

Best Coast: Everything has changed
Album: Always Tomorrow
Concord Records

Die Sterne: Der Sommer in die Stadt wird fahren
Album: Die Sterne
Rough Trade

Poppy: I disagree
Album: I disagree
Sumerian Records

Equiknoxx: Rescue me
Album: Eternal Children
Equiknoxx Music

Tribez: Psych Out
Album: Pagan EP
Beat Art Department

Kiwi jr.: Gimme more
Album: Football Money
Mint Records

Sinkane: How We Be
Album: Mean Life
City Slang

AC/DC: It’s A Long Way To The Top(If you Wanna Rock n’Roll)
Album: Single
Atlantic

Caribou: You and I
Album: Single
City Slang


