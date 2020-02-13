Playlist Thomas Mehringer
13. Februar
Donnerstag, 13. Februar 2020
Vampire Weekend: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Album: Vampire Weekend
XL Recordings
Peter Gabriel & Hot Chip: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Album: Single
Hot Chip
Beastie Boys: Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt2.
Capitol
Conchita Wurst & die Wiener Symphoniker: Für mich soll’s Rote Rosen regnen
Album: From Vienna With Love
RCA
Gil Scott-Heron: New York Is Killing Me
Album: We’re New Again – A Remimagining by Makaya McCraven
XL Recordings
SW.: Untitled 1
Album: Reminder, Pt. 3
SUED
Sepalot Quartet: News For You
Album: Single
Eskapaden Musik
L. A. Salami: It Is What It Is
Album: Self Portrait In Sound EP
Sunday Best Recordings
John Frusciante: Song To Sing When I’m Lonely
Album: Shadows Collide With People
Warner
Cocorosie: Restless
Album: Single
Marathon Artists
Hamilton Leithauser: Here They Come
Album: Single
Glassnote