Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 13.02.2020

Thomas Mehringer | Bild: Lisa Hinder

13 Februar

Donnerstag, 13. Februar 2020

Vampire Weekend: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Album: Vampire Weekend
XL Recordings

Peter Gabriel & Hot Chip: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
Album: Single
Hot Chip

Beastie Boys: Multiliteral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Pt2.
Capitol

Conchita Wurst & die Wiener Symphoniker: Für mich soll’s Rote Rosen regnen
Album: From Vienna With Love
RCA

Gil Scott-Heron: New York Is Killing Me
Album: We’re New Again – A Remimagining by Makaya McCraven
XL Recordings

SW.: Untitled 1
Album: Reminder, Pt. 3
SUED

Sepalot Quartet: News For You
Album: Single
Eskapaden Musik

L. A. Salami: It Is What It Is
Album: Self Portrait In Sound EP
Sunday Best Recordings

John Frusciante: Song To Sing When I’m Lonely
Album: Shadows Collide With People
Warner

Cocorosie: Restless
Album: Single
Marathon Artists

Hamilton Leithauser: Here They Come
Album: Single
Glassnote


