Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: Into The Godless Void

Album: X: The Godless Void And Other Stories

Dine Alone Records

Isobel Campbell: Running Down A Dream

Album: There Is No Other

Cooking Vinyl

Teka feat. Cali P.,Supachabby,Prynce Mini: Whirlwine

Album: E.P.

Low Low Records

Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven: Me And The Devil

Album: We’re New Again-A Reimaginning by Makaya McCraven

XL-Recordings

Gorillaz feat. Slowthai&Slaves: Momentary Bliss

Album: Single

Parlophone

Trettmann: Stolpersteine

Album: Trettmann

SoulForce Records

Blondie: Heart Of Glass

Album: Single

Chrysalis

Caribou: Mars

Album: Our Love

City Slang

Caribou: Home

Album: Single

City Slang



