Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 12.02.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

12 Februar

Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: Into The Godless Void
Album: X: The Godless Void And Other Stories
Dine Alone Records

Isobel Campbell: Running Down A Dream
Album: There Is No Other
Cooking Vinyl

Teka feat. Cali P.,Supachabby,Prynce Mini: Whirlwine
Album: E.P.
Low Low Records

Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven: Me And The Devil
Album: We’re New Again-A Reimaginning by Makaya McCraven
XL-Recordings

Gorillaz feat. Slowthai&Slaves: Momentary Bliss
Album: Single
Parlophone

Trettmann: Stolpersteine
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce Records

Blondie: Heart Of Glass
Album: Single
Chrysalis

Caribou: Mars
Album: Our Love
City Slang

Caribou: Home
Album: Single
City Slang


