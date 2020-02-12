Playlist Noe Noack
12. Februar
Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead: Into The Godless Void
Album: X: The Godless Void And Other Stories
Dine Alone Records
Isobel Campbell: Running Down A Dream
Album: There Is No Other
Cooking Vinyl
Teka feat. Cali P.,Supachabby,Prynce Mini: Whirlwine
Album: E.P.
Low Low Records
Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven: Me And The Devil
Album: We’re New Again-A Reimaginning by Makaya McCraven
XL-Recordings
Gorillaz feat. Slowthai&Slaves: Momentary Bliss
Album: Single
Parlophone
Trettmann: Stolpersteine
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce Records
Blondie: Heart Of Glass
Album: Single
Chrysalis
Caribou: Mars
Album: Our Love
City Slang
Caribou: Home
Album: Single
City Slang