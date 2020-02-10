Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 10. Februar 2020

Oh Wonder: Halleluja

Album: Noone else can wear your crown

Island

Isobel Campbell: The National Bird Of India

Album: There is no other

Cooking Vinyl

Caribou: Never come back

Album: (Single)

City Slang Digital

Akne Kid Joe: What AfD thinks we do

Album: (Single)

Kidnap Music Digital/Cargo

Mississippi Isabel: Boyfriend

Album: I´m free cause I´m not scared

Mississippi Isabel

Pottery: Texas Drums Pt 1

Album: (Single)

Partisan Rec.

Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven: IWe´re new again

Album: I´m new here

XL Rec

Boniface: Oh my god

Album: (Single)

Transgressive/PIAS

Das Hobos: Discover

Album: (Single)

Schamoni Musik