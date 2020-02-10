Playlist Achim Bogdahn
10. Februar
Montag, 10. Februar 2020
Oh Wonder: Halleluja
Album: Noone else can wear your crown
Island
Isobel Campbell: The National Bird Of India
Album: There is no other
Cooking Vinyl
Caribou: Never come back
Album: (Single)
City Slang Digital
Akne Kid Joe: What AfD thinks we do
Album: (Single)
Kidnap Music Digital/Cargo
Mississippi Isabel: Boyfriend
Album: I´m free cause I´m not scared
Mississippi Isabel
Pottery: Texas Drums Pt 1
Album: (Single)
Partisan Rec.
Gil Scott-Heron/Makaya McCraven: IWe´re new again
Album: I´m new here
XL Rec
Boniface: Oh my god
Album: (Single)
Transgressive/PIAS
Das Hobos: Discover
Album: (Single)
Schamoni Musik