Playlist Angie Portmann
09. Februar
Sonntag, 09. Februar 2020
All diese Gewalt!: Illusionen
Album: Kein Punkt wird mehr fixiert
Treibender Teppich Rec.
DJ Koze: Pick up
Album: Knock Knock
Pampa
Der Nino aus Wien: Deine Boheme
Album: Wach
Problembär Records
Recondite: Cure
Album: Dwell
Ghostly International
Efdemin: At the Stranger’s house
Album: New Atlantis
Ostgut Ton
Fehler Kuti: Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor
Karies: Abwärts
Album: Seid umschlungen Millionen
This charming man records
Die Goldenen Zitronen: Raus aus der Klasse, zurück in die Klasse
Album: Lenin
Buback Rec.
Ebow: K4L
Album: K4L
Problembär Records
Tenesha the Wordsmith: Why white folks can’t call me nigga
Album: Peacocks & other savage beasts
On the corner Records
Tocotronic: Solidarität
Album: Das rote Album
Rock-o-tronic/Vertigo
Pantha du prince: Bohemian Forest
Album: Black noise
RoughTrade
Kreidler: Celeration
Album: Flood
Bureau B