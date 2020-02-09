Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 09.02.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

09 Februar

Sonntag, 09. Februar 2020

All diese Gewalt!: Illusionen
Album: Kein Punkt wird mehr fixiert
Treibender Teppich Rec.

DJ Koze: Pick up
Album: Knock Knock
Pampa

Der Nino aus Wien: Deine Boheme
Album: Wach
Problembär Records

Recondite: Cure
Album: Dwell
Ghostly International

Efdemin: At the Stranger’s house
Album: New Atlantis
Ostgut Ton

Fehler Kuti: Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor

Karies: Abwärts
Album: Seid umschlungen Millionen
This charming man records

Die Goldenen Zitronen: Raus aus der Klasse, zurück in die Klasse
Album: Lenin
Buback Rec.

Ebow: K4L
Album: K4L
Problembär Records

Tenesha the Wordsmith: Why white folks can’t call me nigga
Album: Peacocks & other savage beasts
On the corner Records

Tocotronic: Solidarität
Album: Das rote Album
Rock-o-tronic/Vertigo

Pantha du prince: Bohemian Forest
Album: Black noise
RoughTrade

Kreidler: Celeration
Album: Flood
Bureau B


