Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2020

The Homesick: Children’s Day

Album: The Big Exercicse

Sub Pop

Torres: Dressing America

Album: Silver Tongue

Merge

Stormzy: Crown

Album: Heavy Is The Head

Merky Records, Atlantic

Sinkane: How We Be

Album: Single

City Slang

Tarek K.I.Z.: Nach wie vor der Boß

Album: Golem

Eklat Tonträger

Bob Marley&The Wailers: Soul Rebel

Album: Soul Rebels

Upsetter

Damian Marley: Here We Go

Album: Stony Hill

Republic

Squirrel Flower: Street Light Blues

Album: I Was Born Swimming

Polyvinyl