Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 05.02.2020

Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2020

The Homesick: Children’s Day
Album: The Big Exercicse
Sub Pop

Torres: Dressing America
Album: Silver Tongue
Merge

Stormzy: Crown
Album: Heavy Is The Head
Merky Records, Atlantic

Sinkane: How We Be
Album: Single
City Slang

Tarek K.I.Z.: Nach wie vor der Boß
Album: Golem
Eklat Tonträger

Bob Marley&The Wailers: Soul Rebel
Album: Soul Rebels
Upsetter

Damian Marley: Here We Go
Album: Stony Hill
Republic

Squirrel Flower: Street Light Blues
Album: I Was Born Swimming
Polyvinyl


