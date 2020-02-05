Playlist Noe Noack
05. Februar
Mittwoch, 05. Februar 2020
The Homesick: Children’s Day
Album: The Big Exercicse
Sub Pop
Torres: Dressing America
Album: Silver Tongue
Merge
Stormzy: Crown
Album: Heavy Is The Head
Merky Records, Atlantic
Sinkane: How We Be
Album: Single
City Slang
Tarek K.I.Z.: Nach wie vor der Boß
Album: Golem
Eklat Tonträger
Bob Marley&The Wailers: Soul Rebel
Album: Soul Rebels
Upsetter
Damian Marley: Here We Go
Album: Stony Hill
Republic
Squirrel Flower: Street Light Blues
Album: I Was Born Swimming
Polyvinyl