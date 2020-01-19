Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 19.01.2020

19 Januar

Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020

Amy Winehouse: Back To black
Album: Back to black
Island rec.

Robyn: Ever again
Album: Honey
Embassy of Music

Joan Jett: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Album: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Bellaphon

The Slits: Instant Hit
Album: Cut
Island Rec.

Björk: Army of me
Album: Post
Capitol

Terranova: Mongrel (feat. Ari Up)
Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination
K7!

Terranova: Equal rights
Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination
K7!

FKA Twigs: Holy Terrain
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Neneh Cherry: Outo of the black (feat. Robyn)
Album: Outo of the black
Smalltown Supersound

FKA Twigs: Cellophane
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Roisin Murphy: Sow into you
Album: Ruby Blue
PIAS

Amanda Palmer: Drowning in sound
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
Unplugged/BR-Eigenproduktion

Feist: Mushaboom
Album: Let it die
Polydor

Feist: Brandy Alexander
Album: The Reminder
Polydor

Laura Marling: What he wrote
Album: I speak because I can
Capitol

Kim Gordon: Hungry baby
Album: No home record
Matador

Erykah Badu: On & On
Album: Baduizm
MCA

Joni Mitchell: This flight tonight
Album: Blue
Reprise

Patti Smith: Piss factory
Album: Land
Arista

Haiyti:Kate Moss
Album: Montenegro Zero
Vertigo Berlin

The Breeders: Cannonball
Album: Last Splash
Rough Trade

The Pretenders: Prescious
Album: The Pretenders
Sire Records


