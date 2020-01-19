Playlist Michael Bartle

Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020

Amy Winehouse: Back To black

Album: Back to black

Island rec.

Robyn: Ever again

Album: Honey

Embassy of Music

Joan Jett: I Love Rock’n‘Roll

Album: I Love Rock’n‘Roll

Bellaphon

The Slits: Instant Hit

Album: Cut

Island Rec.

Björk: Army of me

Album: Post

Capitol

Terranova: Mongrel (feat. Ari Up)

Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination

K7!

Terranova: Equal rights

Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination

K7!

FKA Twigs: Holy Terrain

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Neneh Cherry: Outo of the black (feat. Robyn)

Album: Outo of the black

Smalltown Supersound

FKA Twigs: Cellophane

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Roisin Murphy: Sow into you

Album: Ruby Blue

PIAS

Amanda Palmer: Drowning in sound

Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

Unplugged/BR-Eigenproduktion

Feist: Mushaboom

Album: Let it die

Polydor

Feist: Brandy Alexander

Album: The Reminder

Polydor

Laura Marling: What he wrote

Album: I speak because I can

Capitol

Kim Gordon: Hungry baby

Album: No home record

Matador

Erykah Badu: On & On

Album: Baduizm

MCA

Joni Mitchell: This flight tonight

Album: Blue

Reprise

Patti Smith: Piss factory

Album: Land

Arista

Haiyti:Kate Moss

Album: Montenegro Zero

Vertigo Berlin

Joan Jett: I Love Rock’n‘Roll

Album: I Love Rock’n‘Roll

Bellaphon

The Breeders: Cannonball

Album: Last Splash

Rough Trade

The Pretenders: Prescious

Album: The Pretenders

Sire Records