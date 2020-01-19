Playlist Michael Bartle
19. Januar
Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020
Amy Winehouse: Back To black
Album: Back to black
Island rec.
Robyn: Ever again
Album: Honey
Embassy of Music
Joan Jett: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Album: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Bellaphon
The Slits: Instant Hit
Album: Cut
Island Rec.
Björk: Army of me
Album: Post
Capitol
Terranova: Mongrel (feat. Ari Up)
Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination
K7!
Terranova: Equal rights
Album: Hitchhiking with no particular destination
K7!
FKA Twigs: Holy Terrain
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks
Neneh Cherry: Outo of the black (feat. Robyn)
Album: Outo of the black
Smalltown Supersound
FKA Twigs: Cellophane
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks
Roisin Murphy: Sow into you
Album: Ruby Blue
PIAS
Amanda Palmer: Drowning in sound
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
Unplugged/BR-Eigenproduktion
Feist: Mushaboom
Album: Let it die
Polydor
Feist: Brandy Alexander
Album: The Reminder
Polydor
Laura Marling: What he wrote
Album: I speak because I can
Capitol
Kim Gordon: Hungry baby
Album: No home record
Matador
Erykah Badu: On & On
Album: Baduizm
MCA
Joni Mitchell: This flight tonight
Album: Blue
Reprise
Patti Smith: Piss factory
Album: Land
Arista
Haiyti:Kate Moss
Album: Montenegro Zero
Vertigo Berlin
Joan Jett: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Album: I Love Rock’n‘Roll
Bellaphon
The Breeders: Cannonball
Album: Last Splash
Rough Trade
The Pretenders: Prescious
Album: The Pretenders
Sire Records