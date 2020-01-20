Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 20.01.2020

Playlisten

20 Januar

Montag, 20. Januar 2020

The Chap: Don´t say it like that
Album: Digital Technology
Staatsakt

Squid: Houseplants
Single
Practise Music

Flohio: 10 More Rounds
Single
Flohio

Sorcha Richardson: Don´t talk about
Album: First Prize Bravery
Faction

The Chap: I am the emotion
Album: Live@Zuendfunk
Live@Zuendfunk

Yin Yin: The Rabbit that Hunts Tigers
Album: The Rabbit that Hunts Tigers
Les Disques Bongo Joe

Los Bitchos: Pista (Great Start)
Single
Los Bitchos

Kinderzimmer Productions: Oh yeah
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland

French 79: Diamond Veins
Album: Olympic
Alter K

Pabst: Ibuprofen
Single
Crazysane Rec


