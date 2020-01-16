Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 16. Januar 2020

Udo Lindenberg und das Panik-Orchester: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria

Album: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria

Telefunken

Big Moon: Your Light

Album: Walking like we do

Fiction

Alexandra Savior: Saving Grace

Album: The Archer

30th Century

M.I.A.: Born free

Album: MAYA

XL Records

Iggy Pop: If you’re going to the City

Album: If you’re going to the City (Compilation)

Fat Possum

Wire: Oklahoma

Album: Mind Hive

Pink Flag

Martha High & The Italian Royal Family: Face my new Future

Album: Nothing’s going wrong

Blind Faith

Fehler Kuti: Schland is the Place for me

Album: Schland is the Place for me

Alien Transistor

Aoife Nessa Frances: Here in the Dark

Album: Land of No Junction

Basin Rock