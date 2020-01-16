Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 16.01.2020

16 Januar

Donnerstag, 16. Januar 2020

Udo Lindenberg und das Panik-Orchester: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
Album: Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
Telefunken

Big Moon: Your Light
Album: Walking like we do
Fiction

Alexandra Savior: Saving Grace
Album: The Archer
30th Century

M.I.A.: Born free
Album: MAYA
XL Records

Iggy Pop: If you’re going to the City
Album: If you’re going to the City (Compilation)
Fat Possum

Wire: Oklahoma
Album: Mind Hive
Pink Flag

Martha High & The Italian Royal Family: Face my new Future
Album: Nothing’s going wrong
Blind Faith

Fehler Kuti: Schland is the Place for me
Album: Schland is the Place for me
Alien Transistor

Aoife Nessa Frances: Here in the Dark
Album: Land of No Junction
Basin Rock


