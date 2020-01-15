Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020

Hot Snakes: Checkmate

Album: Single

PU 002 LC: P U Records

Cutthroat Brothers: Wrong

Album: Taste For Evil

Hound Gawd! Records

Alexandra Savior: Howl

Album: The Archer

30th Century Records

Prins Thomas: Örkenvandring

Album: Prins Thomas

Full Pupp

Neil Young: After The Goldrush

Album: After The Goldrush

Reprise Records

Algiers: Disposession

Album: There Is No Year

Matador

Kelissa: Don’t be fooled

Album: Anbessa World Mixtape

Kelissa Music

Shhe: Eyes Shut

Single

One Little Indian LC: LC03275