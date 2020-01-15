Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 15.01.2020

15 Januar

Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020

Hot Snakes: Checkmate
Album: Single
PU 002 LC: P U Records

Cutthroat Brothers: Wrong
Album: Taste For Evil
Hound Gawd! Records

Alexandra Savior: Howl
Album: The Archer
30th Century Records

Prins Thomas: Örkenvandring
Album: Prins Thomas
Full Pupp

Neil Young: After The Goldrush
Album: After The Goldrush
Reprise Records

Algiers: Disposession
Album: There Is No Year
Matador

Kelissa: Don’t be fooled
Album: Anbessa World Mixtape
Kelissa Music

Shhe: Eyes Shut
Single
One Little Indian LC: LC03275


