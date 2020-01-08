Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 08.01.2020

08 Januar

Mittwoch, 08. Januar 2020

Jamhed: I’m fine
Album: Gelee Royal
Treibender Teppich Records

Georgia: About Work The Dancefloor
Album: Seeking Thrills
Domino

Elvis Presley: Don‘t
Album: Single
RCA Victor

Suzie Cream Cheese: Cool Observer
Album: Baby It’s Time
Glitterhouse Records

Fat Freddys Drop: The Special Edition
Album: The Special Edition 1
The Drop

MC Fox feat. RTKal: Poseidon Ride
Album: Juice Flow
Swing Ting

Blood Orange: Orlando
Album: Negro Swan
Domino

The King Of Kingston: Blue Moon
Album: Aaron-King Of Kingston
Dodge


