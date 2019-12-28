Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
28. Dezember
Samstag, 28. Dezember 2019
Alabama 3: Woke Up This Morning
Album: Single
Elemental Records
Prodigy: Firestarter
Album: Single
XL Recordings
The Muffs: Another Day
Album: „st“
Warner
Ken Nordine: Aging Young Rebel
Album: „Devout Catalyst“
Grateful Dead Records
Robert Hunter: Tiger Rose
Album: „Tiger Rose“
Grateful Dead Rec.
Dr. John: Desitively Bonnaroo
Album: „Desitively Bonnaroo“
ATCO 7043
Archibald: Stack-A-Lee Part 1 & 2
Album: „Murder“
Trikont
Brenda Lee: I’m Sorry
Album: -
Ariola
Dick Dale: Let’s Go Trippin‘“
Album: Jukebox
Chrome Dreams
Danny & The Juniors: At the Hop
Album: -
Ariola
The Persuasions: Drive It Home
Album: „Sincerely“
Bullseye
Yao Lee: Ren Sheng Jiu Shi Xi
Album: „OST Crazy Rich Asians“
WaterTower Music
Phillipe Zdar & Etienne de Crecy: Poisoned
Album: „Super Discount 2“
Different
Marmalade: Reflections of my Life
Album: Flower Power
Rhino
Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show: Roland the Roadie & Gertrud the Groupie
Album: „Best of“
Columbia
Little Feat: Feats don’t Fail Me Now
Album: „Live at Rockpalast“
Pioneer Artists
Bob Dylan: Subterranean Homesick Blues
Album: „Bringing It All Back Home“
Columbia
Roy Loney & The Phantom Movers:Rockin in the Graveyard
Album: „Out After Dark“
Line
Daniel Johnston: My Life is Starting Over Again
Album: „Artisitc Vice“
Shimmy Disc
Leon Redbone: When Dixie Stars Are Playing Peek-A-Boo
Album: „Up a Lazy River“
Private Music
The New Lost City Ramblers: Dallas Rag
Album: „The Early Years“
Smithonian Folkways
Tompall & the Glaser Brothers: Lovin‘ Her Was Easier
Album: „Lovin‘ Her Was Easier“
Elektra
Kenny Rodgers & The First Edition: I Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Album: „OST Big Lebowski“
Mercury
Motörhead: Vibrator
Album: „On Parole“
United Artists
The Beat: Ranking Full Stop
Album: „Dance Craze“
2Tone
Getz/Gilberto: The Girl from Ipanema
Album: „1964“
SV