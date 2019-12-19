Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 19.12.2019

19 Dezember

Donnerstag, 19. Dezember 2019

No-Man: Love You To Pieces (Piece 2)
Album: Love You To Bits
Caroline

Ann Pebles: Until You Came Into My Life
Album: I Can’t Stand The Rain
Hi Records

Nilsson: Gotta get up
Single B-Side
RCA Victor

Anna Calvi: You’re not God
Single
Domino

Hava: Heartbreaker
Single
RCA

Ramzi: Balmi
Album: Multiquest – Niveau 1: Camouflé
FAT

Vegas by Night: Growing Flowers
Album: Yung(Original Soundttrack)
The Hell Experience

Pet Shop Boys: Rent
Album: Actually
Parlophone

Double Drums: Mongolian Sleighride
Album: Groovin’ Christmas
GLMFM


0