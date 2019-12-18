Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 18. Dezember 2019

The London Symphony Orchestra: Star Wars Main Theme

Album: Star Wars

20th Century Records

Coogans Bluff: Coogans Bluff

Album: Metronopolis

Noiseolution

Caribou: Mars

Album: Our Love

SLANG

Mike Patton&Jean-Claude Vannier: On Top Of The world

Album: Corpse Flower

Ipecac

Voodoo Jürgens: Ohrwaschlkräuler

Album: S’klane Glücksspiel

Lotterlabel

The Ethiopians: Reggae Hit The Town

Single

Island

Koffee: Rapture

Album: Rapture E.P.

Columbia

L-Vis: 54 Trak(Musikbett)

Album: Schranz 04/Ruffhouse4

Ruffhouse

Shy FX feat. Juck James&Chronixx: Bye Bye Bye

Album: Raggamuffin Soundtape

Cult.ure

Trettmann:Du weißt

Album: Trettmann

Soulforce Records

Ramzi: Sunshini

Album: Camoufle

Fati Records