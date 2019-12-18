Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 18.12.2019

18 Dezember

Mittwoch, 18. Dezember 2019

The London Symphony Orchestra: Star Wars Main Theme
Album: Star Wars
20th Century Records

Coogans Bluff: Coogans Bluff
Album: Metronopolis
Noiseolution

Caribou: Mars
Album: Our Love
SLANG

Mike Patton&Jean-Claude Vannier: On Top Of The world
Album: Corpse Flower
Ipecac

Voodoo Jürgens: Ohrwaschlkräuler
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel

The Ethiopians: Reggae Hit The Town
Single
Island

Koffee: Rapture
Album: Rapture E.P.
Columbia

L-Vis: 54 Trak(Musikbett)
Album: Schranz 04/Ruffhouse4
Ruffhouse

Shy FX feat. Juck James&Chronixx: Bye Bye Bye
Album: Raggamuffin Soundtape
Cult.ure

Trettmann:Du weißt
Album: Trettmann
Soulforce Records

Ramzi: Sunshini
Album: Camoufle
Fati Records


