Playlist Benedikt Mahler
22. Dezember
Sonntag, 22. Dezember 2019
Sharon van Etten: Comeback Kid
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow
JAGJAGUWAR
Sean BoothRob Brown: Basscadet
Album: Planet Of Move - The Offical Airave Soundtrack
NUR HITS
Lisa Stansfield: All around the world
Album: All around the world
SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Gracie Fields: Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye
Album: Our Gracie
Music For Pleasure
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: Blank Makes You Crazy
Album: Stranger Things 3
Lakeshore Records
The L-Shaped Man: Exit Fears
Album: Ceremony
Matador
Paloma Faith: Guilty
Album: Guilty
RCA Records Label
Mike Harding: Rochdale Cowboy
Album: Rochdale Cowboy
Transatlantic Records
The Fall: Hit The North (Part 1)
Album: Beggars Banquet - The collection
Beggars Banquet
Morrissey: The National Front Disco
Album: Your Arsenal
Parlophone
Irfan Rainy & Rex Leon: Singer Of Songs
Album: Southport Weekender Volume 9
Miroma Music
Afrodeutsche: Now What
Album: Break Before Make
Skam
Oasis: Roll With It
Album: Time Flies ... 1994 - 2009
SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Pete Seeger: Solidarity forever
Album: Songs for political action
Bear Family Records
Isolation Berlin: Produkt
Album: Und aus den Wolken tropft die Zeit
STAATSAKT
The Chameleons: Swamp Thing
Album: Strange Times
GEFFEN RECORDS
Joy Division: Atmosphere
Album: Substance
ROUGH TRADE
Autechre: Altibizz
Album: Quaristice
Warp