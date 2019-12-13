Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.12.2019

Playlisten

13 Dezember

Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019

Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall
Album: Purple Mountains
Drag City

Fontaines D.C.: Chequeless Reckless
Album: Dogrel
Partisan Records

Jamila Woods: Miles
Album: Legacy ! Legacy !
Jagjaguwar

Simon Joyner: Morning Sun, Slow Down (Live @ Loungekonzert, Nachtmix / Bayern2)
Album: Pocket Moon
BB Island

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem

Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (Hackplugged im Zündfunk / Bayern2 ft Hackbrad Pitt)
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont

Slowthai: Doorman ft Mura Masa
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Universal

Stefanie Schrank: Die Katze Von Jesus
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Zigarettenfabrik
Staatsakt

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Teneriffa (Album Version)
Album: Nenn Mich Musik
Staatsakt

Lizzo & Missy Elliott: Tempo
Album: Single
Atlantic / Warner

Sharon Van Etten: Seventeen
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow
JAG331

Moodymann: I´ll Provide
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ

Sault: Don´t Waste My Time
Album: 5
Forever Living

FKA Twigs: Cellophane
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Lana Del Rey: Bartender
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor / Universal

Vampire Weekend: Harmony Hall
Album: Father of the Bride
Sony / Columbia

Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Album: Two Hands
4AD

Billie Eilish: Bury A Friend
Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Universal

Tyler, The Creator: What´s Good
Album: Igor
Columbia / Sony

Little Simz: 101FM
Album: Grey Area
Age 101 / Awal Recordings


