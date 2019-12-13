Playlist Ralf Summer
13. Dezember
Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019
Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall
Album: Purple Mountains
Drag City
Fontaines D.C.: Chequeless Reckless
Album: Dogrel
Partisan Records
Jamila Woods: Miles
Album: Legacy ! Legacy !
Jagjaguwar
Simon Joyner: Morning Sun, Slow Down (Live @ Loungekonzert, Nachtmix / Bayern2)
Album: Pocket Moon
BB Island
Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem
Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (Hackplugged im Zündfunk / Bayern2 ft Hackbrad Pitt)
Album: In Love With The Demons
Trikont
Slowthai: Doorman ft Mura Masa
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Universal
Stefanie Schrank: Die Katze Von Jesus
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Zigarettenfabrik
Staatsakt
The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Teneriffa (Album Version)
Album: Nenn Mich Musik
Staatsakt
Lizzo & Missy Elliott: Tempo
Album: Single
Atlantic / Warner
Sharon Van Etten: Seventeen
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow
JAG331
Moodymann: I´ll Provide
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
Sault: Don´t Waste My Time
Album: 5
Forever Living
FKA Twigs: Cellophane
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks
Lana Del Rey: Bartender
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor / Universal
Vampire Weekend: Harmony Hall
Album: Father of the Bride
Sony / Columbia
Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes
Album: Two Hands
4AD
Billie Eilish: Bury A Friend
Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Universal
Tyler, The Creator: What´s Good
Album: Igor
Columbia / Sony
Little Simz: 101FM
Album: Grey Area
Age 101 / Awal Recordings