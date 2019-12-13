Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019

Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall

Album: Purple Mountains

Drag City

Fontaines D.C.: Chequeless Reckless

Album: Dogrel

Partisan Records

Jamila Woods: Miles

Album: Legacy ! Legacy !

Jagjaguwar

Simon Joyner: Morning Sun, Slow Down (Live @ Loungekonzert, Nachtmix / Bayern2)

Album: Pocket Moon

BB Island

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: Sounds Like Now

Album: Where Future Unfolds

International Anthem

Angela Aux: The Reason Is You (Hackplugged im Zündfunk / Bayern2 ft Hackbrad Pitt)

Album: In Love With The Demons

Trikont

Slowthai: Doorman ft Mura Masa

Album: Nothing Great About Britain

Universal

Stefanie Schrank: Die Katze Von Jesus

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Zigarettenfabrik

Staatsakt

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Teneriffa (Album Version)

Album: Nenn Mich Musik

Staatsakt

Lizzo & Missy Elliott: Tempo

Album: Single

Atlantic / Warner

Sharon Van Etten: Seventeen

Album: Remind Me Tomorrow

JAG331

Moodymann: I´ll Provide

Album: Sinner EP

KDJ

Sault: Don´t Waste My Time

Album: 5

Forever Living

FKA Twigs: Cellophane

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Lana Del Rey: Bartender

Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell

Polydor / Universal

Vampire Weekend: Harmony Hall

Album: Father of the Bride

Sony / Columbia

Big Thief: Forgotten Eyes

Album: Two Hands

4AD

Billie Eilish: Bury A Friend

Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Universal

Tyler, The Creator: What´s Good

Album: Igor

Columbia / Sony

Little Simz: 101FM

Album: Grey Area

Age 101 / Awal Recordings