Playlist Florian Fricke
14. Dezember
Samstag, 14. Dezember 2019
DJ Shadow: The Mountain Will Fall
Album: The Mountain Will Fall
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
Eric B. & Rakim / DJ Shadow: Let The Riddim Hit Em (DJ Shadow Remix)
Album: The 4-Track Era / Volume 2: Best Of The Remixes And Megamixes (1990-1992)
Reconstruction Productions
DJ Shadow: What Does Your Soul Look Like Part IV
Album: Preemptive Strike
Mo Wax
DJ Shadow: The Number Song
Album: Endtroducing
4009880883327
DJ Shadow: Lonely Soul
Album: In Tune And On Time Live!
Geffen L
Nu Sound Express, Ltd: Ain't It Good Enough
Album: Brainfreeze
Sixty 7 Recordings
The Mystic Moods: Cosmic Sea
Album: Brainfreeze
Sixty 7 Recordings
Odetta: Hit Or Miss
Album: Brainfreeze
Sixty 7 Recordings
The Mar-Keys: Grab This Thing (Part 2)
Album: Brainfreeze
Sixty 7 Recordings
DJ Shadow: Rosie
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
DJ Shadow: Artifact (Instrumental)
Album: The Outsider
Island
DJ Shadow: Juggernaut
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
DJ Shadow: Weightless
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
DJ Shadow feat Daemon, Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe: Urgent. Important. Please Read
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
DJ Shadow feat Stro: Jojo’s Words
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
DJ Shadow feat Sam Herring: Our Pathetic Age
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber