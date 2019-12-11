Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 11. Dezember 2019

Desert Sessions: Crucifire

Album: Desert Sessions 11&12

Matador

Glass Animals: Gooey(Bett)

Album: Single

Wolftone

Coma: A-Train

Album: Voyage Voyage

City Slang

Cutthroat Brothers: Wrong

Album: Taste For Evil

Hound Gawd! Records

Jackie Moontan: Pink Morning

Album: Single

Emprise Music

Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain

Album: Nothing Great About Britain

Method Records

Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Harriet Tubman

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

Impulse!,Verve

Zweierpasch: Demo13Immigre

Album: Single

Rumpelplatzmusik

Fehler Kuti: All My Friends

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor