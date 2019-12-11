Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 11.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

11 Dezember

Mittwoch, 11. Dezember 2019

Desert Sessions: Crucifire
Album: Desert Sessions 11&12
Matador

Glass Animals: Gooey(Bett)
Album: Single
Wolftone

Coma: A-Train
Album: Voyage Voyage
City Slang

Cutthroat Brothers: Wrong
Album: Taste For Evil
Hound Gawd! Records

Jackie Moontan: Pink Morning
Album: Single
Emprise Music

Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Method Records

Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Impulse!,Verve

Zweierpasch: Demo13Immigre
Album: Single
Rumpelplatzmusik

Fehler Kuti: All My Friends
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor


0