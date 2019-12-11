Playlist Noe Noack
11. Dezember
Mittwoch, 11. Dezember 2019
Desert Sessions: Crucifire
Album: Desert Sessions 11&12
Matador
Glass Animals: Gooey(Bett)
Album: Single
Wolftone
Coma: A-Train
Album: Voyage Voyage
City Slang
Cutthroat Brothers: Wrong
Album: Taste For Evil
Hound Gawd! Records
Jackie Moontan: Pink Morning
Album: Single
Emprise Music
Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Method Records
Sons Of Kemet: My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Impulse!,Verve
Zweierpasch: Demo13Immigre
Album: Single
Rumpelplatzmusik
Fehler Kuti: All My Friends
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor